Azerbaijan approves State Program for 2026–2030 on Development and Processing of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan has approved a State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture for 2026–2030, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must, within three months and based on proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, prepare proposals to improve the regulatory framework in the field of agricultural production and processing.

In addition, within six months, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit proposals to change the category or designated use of land in administrative-territorial units where farms for the production of wheat, cotton, and livestock products are planned to be established.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also required to report annually to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the progress of the State Program’s implementation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in turn, must, within three months, approve the list of administrative-territorial units where farms for the production of wheat, cotton, and livestock products are planned to be established, and submit this information to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy must, within three months, submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan regarding the provision of interest subsidies and cost subsidies for investment projects through the open joint-stock company “Azerbaijani Business Development Fund” for loans received by businesses from credit institutions in manats.

The Ministry must also take measures to subsidize, using funds from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, the interest accrued on loans in manats received starting in 2027 for a term of 5 years by farms and suppliers that use modern technologies, have a feed base, and keep breeding animals or fish, from resident banks and non-bank credit institutions. In addition, subsidies are provided for the cost of completed investment projects.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Food Security Agency must ensure, at the expense of the state budget, the one-time identification of all cattle and small ruminants in the country, the entry of relevant data into the “Automated Food Security” information system, and their transfer to the “Electronic Agriculture” information system.

The State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan must take the necessary measures to improve water supply to the designated farms.

The Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communications will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures outlined in the State Program, pursuant to a directive from the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, shall take appropriate measures to ensure the necessary financial resources during the annual preparation of Azerbaijan’s state budget and state investment programs to finance the measures provided for in the State Program.