Kazakhstan, World Bank discuss mining sector development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, discussed prospects for developing the country’s mining and metallurgical sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, the draft World Bank report “Assessment of Investment Conditions in Kazakhstan’s Mining Industry” was reviewed, reflecting developments since 2023. The World Bank gave a positive assessment of the government’s efforts to advance the mining and metallurgical complex (MMC) and the broader processing sector.

The report also provided recommendations on further reforms and attracting investment to ensure diversification and sustainable economic growth.

“There is active cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction and the World Bank in developing the mining and metallurgical sector. We highly value our partnership and are committed to further strengthening it,” Nagaspayev said, inviting Mikhnev to participate in the International Exhibition “Astana Mining and Metallurgy,” scheduled for June 11–12 this year.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to deepen cooperation and confirmed mutual interest in the World Bank’s macroeconomic analysis titled “Consolidated Forecasts of the Economic Benefits of Kazakhstan’s Mining Sector until 2045.” They also discussed a country compact between Kazakhstan and the World Bank on the development of the MMC sector.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, industrial production in the country totaled 15.177 trillion tenge ($32.3 billion) in January–March 2026. Of the total volume, the mining industry accounted for 6.245 trillion tenge ($13.3 billion), or 41.2%, while the manufacturing sector produced 7.563 trillion tenge ($16.1 billion), or 49.8%.