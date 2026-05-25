PASHA Bank extends deadline for IPO subscription

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The subscription period for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) announced by PASHA Bank on April 13 has been extended until June 12, 2026, Javid Guliyev, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank, announced during a press conference dedicated to the bank's 2025 financial results, Trend reports.

"The IPO process for shares announced by PASHA Bank on April 13 is ongoing. Shares representing 5% of the bank's capital, totaling 932,926 units, are being placed through the Baku Stock Exchange at a price of 55 AZN ($32.35) per share.

To date, the bank has more than 13,000 unique investors. Taking into account the high investor interest, the subscription period has been extended until June 12, 2026," the chairman noted.