Rubio says progress made in talks with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Progress has been made in negotiations with Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that he couldn't provide any specific news yet, but it could emerge later in the day. Rubio emphasized that he wasn't certain, although he hoped the situation would improve.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the negotiation process is ongoing and work is underway. He also admitted that new comments on dialogue with Iran could be made today, tomorrow, or within the next few days.