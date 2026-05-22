Uzbekistan showcases ministries’ results in digital transformation and efficient governance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Several ministries of Uzbekistan have been recognized for achievements in digital transformation, resource management, and public service modernization within the framework of the “Uzbekistan – 2030” development strategy, Trend reports citing Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The Ministry of Justice was designated as the most exemplary ministry in the implementation of the strategy, following its transformation into a modern, open, and digitally driven institution.

The ministry currently provides 380 fully digitalized services through 30 digital platforms, while more than 780 services are also available online. In addition, a nationwide network of 208 public service centers has contributed to the establishment of unified service standards across the country.

The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology was recognized for best practices in resource management. Officials noted the ministry’s emphasis on transparent and efficient resource utilization, with allocated funding directed toward geological exploration and sectoral development.

Authorities reported that water consumption in geological exploration activities has been reduced by 20%, while budget planning has already been completed through 2028. The localization rate for key mining equipment has reached 84%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was identified as the leading ministry in public service delivery.

According to officials, the ministry now provides nearly 60 types of services, 95% of which are delivered in fully digital form. A total of 72 previously separate databases have been integrated into the nationwide “Safe City” system, which connects 14 control centers and more than 20 ministries and agencies.

Last year, more than 148,000 administrative cases were processed remotely, reducing bureaucratic procedures and minimizing the need for in-person visits.

Authorities stated that these reforms reflect Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize state institutions and expand citizen-oriented digital services.