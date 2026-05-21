President of Mauritania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency and dear Brother,

On the occasion of your country’s National Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter reads.