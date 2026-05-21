Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with with her Kyrgyz colleague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev in the course of her working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Marlen Mamataliev on his election to the position and wished him success in the forthcoming endeavours.

Contentment was witnessed at the meeting with the successful advancement in the modern period, too, and in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership and friendship of the amiable and fraternal ties between our countries, all rooted in centuries historically. The Speakers underlined the considerable role of reciprocal visits of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan as well as of high-level meetings’ dynamics and efficiency in the strengthening and deepening of the bilateral relations.

It was stressed during the conversation that the high-standard ties between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic were also apace within the parliamentary dimension; as was remarked, the legislative bodies have a special role in the development of our countries’ relations. Our Parliaments co-operate closely, bilaterally as well as multilaterally. Amongst others, they co-operate actively in international parliamentary organisations such as the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and other entities. Reciprocal visits and contacts of Speakers and Members of Parliament were said to be conducive to the continuing deepening of the co-operation between our legislative bodies.

The meeting saw an exchange of opinions about other matters of interest to the parties.