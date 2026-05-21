Azerbaijan learns through rebuilding liberated territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan has learned by implementing the process of rebuilding the liberated territories, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a session titled "Building Back Better How Urban Reconstruction Created an Innovation Lab for Urban Transformation in Azerbaijan" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Karimov noted that the development of master plans typically requires long hours, days, and sometimes months of discussions, brainstorming, and intensive collaboration with the international community to determine the most appropriate approach.

According to him, due to the time constraints in the post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated territories, Azerbaijan has learned and gained experience in the process by implementing it simultaneously.

"In this regard, some mechanisms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev and the government from the very beginning were very useful for the correct direction of the process. First, a special body was created - the Coordination Headquarters, headed by the Head of the Presidential Administration.

This headquarters included almost all ministers and heads of state agencies, and it functioned as a parallel management mechanism that controlled all processes carried out in the liberated territories.

This structure wasn't just a formal coordination structure. On the contrary, it was a very lively mechanism that brought together various working groups and continues to cooperate today. This entire system was formed in a very short period of time.

At the same time, a very operational coordination mechanism was created between planners, architects and executive bodies - both state and private companies involved in the construction process.

Karimov said that in parallel, special attention was paid to making this process as transparent as possible.

"Open tender procedures were applied, numerous media representatives and visitors visited the regions. Shusha was one of the first cities to receive wide attention in this regard.

Meeting the requirements for the protection of national heritage was one of the main priorities, and this also included the architectural style. If you look at the residential complexes in Shusha, you will see that a completely different and interesting architectural approach is applied to the facades of the buildings. Here, stones obtained from local quarries were used, which were not easy to find.

"At the same time, certain experiments were also conducted in this direction, and this was more related to the design approach. In order to make the facades look more aesthetic, new standards were developed with the support of the Urban Planning and Architecture Committee and are already being successfully implemented. As a result, the buildings look both aesthetically attractive and create a functional living environment. These areas are visited by high-level guests, and residents are satisfied with their living conditions, leading a comfortable and relaxed life there," he pointed out.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.