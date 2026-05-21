Housing policy as catalyst for sustainable development, German official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Housing policy can be a powerful tool for sustainable development, Yeliz Bercht, head of department at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said, Trend reports.

She made the remark made during an event on “Is the housing of tomorrow in line with the SDGs of today - How localization strategies help to bring us back on track” as part of WUF13.

"The question for today’s session is both simple and complex: Does the housing of tomorrow align with today’s Sustainable Development Goals? This is not merely a technical question. It is not just about indicators, reporting systems, or planning tools—no matter how important they may be. Above all, it is a profoundly human question. Housing determines whether people can live in safety, whether families can build a secure future, whether children have a stable environment in which to live, and whether people have access to jobs, education, healthcare, and public transportation. “In this way, housing creates opportunities, strengthens social cohesion, and influences citizens’ trust in their cities and public institutions,” she said.

Bercht noted that the housing issue remains one of the most pressing social challenges of our time.

"And, as we all know, this challenge is relevant to every region and continent. Rapid urbanization, rising construction costs, land scarcity, population displacement, migration, climate risks, and the need for recovery are placing significant pressure on housing systems around the world. Today, the question is no longer just about how to build more housing. The main question is how to build and provide housing that is affordable, decent, sustainable, resilient, and socially inclusive. This is precisely where the UN 2030 Agenda takes on practical significance. Sustainable Development Goal 11, particularly Target 11.1, which calls for access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing and basic services, is not an isolated challenge. It is closely linked to many other SDGs—poverty reduction, health, gender equality, the climate agenda, and the reduction of inequality. “If housing policy proves ineffective, achieving many other development goals becomes significantly more difficult. But if housing policy is comprehensive, inclusive, and based on local needs, it can become a powerful tool for sustainable development,” she said.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.