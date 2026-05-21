Uzbekistan, World Bank, IFC discuss transport sector reforms and expansion of private participation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance held talks with representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank on reforms in the country’s transport sector, with a focus on state-owned enterprises and expanding private sector participation, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions involved officials from the ministry’s department overseeing financial regulation and pricing policy in the housing, transport and communications sectors, as well as an IFC delegation led by Senior Investment Officer Marco Sorge.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on the operations and reform agenda of major transport companies, including Uzbekistan Railways (“O‘zbekiston temir yo‘llari”) and the public transport operator “Toshshahartranskhizmat”.

Additionally, the international management practices at “Toshshahartranskhizmat” and measures aimed at increasing private sector involvement in urban transport services were discussed.

Participants reviewed the railway company’s ongoing transformation process, including corporate governance reforms, investment priorities and financing requirements.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of the IFC and the World Bank reaffirmed their readiness to support Uzbekistan’s transport sector reforms and cooperate on the modernization of state-owned enterprises.