WUF13 in Baku: Forum of future cities turned into hub for art and culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The World Cities Forum in Baku is not only a venue for discussions on urban planning, architecture, and the cities of the future; it has also created a vast cultural space where modern technology coexists with art, music, and the national traditions of Azerbaijan and peoples from around the world, Trend reports.

From the very first moments at Urban Expo, guests are drawn not only to the futuristic pavilions but also to the rich artistic atmosphere. At various venues, “Azerkhalcha” craftswomen create traditional Azerbaijani carpets right before visitors’ eyes, while national music plays nearby. Foreign delegations and tourists spend a long time observing the hand-weaving process, learning about the ancient traditions of carpet art, and even participating in the creation of carpets themselves.

The works of folk and applied art master's also attract great interest. The exhibition venues feature handmade items, national ceramics, metalwork, decorative embroidery, woodcarving, and traditional craft compositions. The displays of national clothing create a special atmosphere. Visitors can see traditional costumes from Karabakh, Sheki, Nakhchivan, Guba, and other regions of Azerbaijan. The vibrant patterns, antique decorative elements, and distinctive regional styles attract great interest from international guests at the forum.

Nearby are contemporary art exhibits and youth art spaces. Young artists are creating paintings dedicated to Baku, the environment, sustainable development, and the cities of the future. Some areas have been designed to be interactive: visitors are invited to participate in the creation of artworks and installations.

Particular attention is drawn to the special interactive booth of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), dedicated to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be held in 2027 in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In line with the principles of sustainable development, the stand highlights the ideas of sports development, healthy youth, and inclusivity.

It also features multimedia panels, game activities, and interactive soccer zones for youth and children.

The musical program in various pavilions creates the atmosphere of a major cultural festival, where the business atmosphere of the forum blends seamlessly with art.

Special play areas, workshops, and educational urban zones have been organized for families with children. Young visitors are introduced to virtual reality technologies, participate in creative activities, and explore the concepts of “smart cities” through game-based formats.

Comfortable relaxation areas for visitors have also been created on the forum grounds. Between the pavilions are lounge spaces, green corners, and social areas where guests can relax, watch the cultural program, or simply enjoy the atmosphere of a major international festival.

Of particular interest is a photo exhibition dedicated to Baku, the country’s historic districts, and Azerbaijan’s contemporary urban projects. The exhibition showcases how history, culture, and modern architecture blend harmoniously in the country.

WUF13 in Baku is no longer just an international forum on urban development. It is a large-scale cultural platform where art, traditions, technology, and national identity become part of a unified vision of the city of the future.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijan government. WUF13 features 121 pavilions, including 41 national pavilions, with over 40,000 participants registered from 182 countries. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” and addresses such important issues as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.