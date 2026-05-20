Collective responsibility key to urban transformation, Catalan official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. In the process of urban transformation, responsibility lies with every individual, government agencies, and stakeholders, the Director General for Spatial Planning, Urban Planning and Architecture of the Catalan Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Elisabet Cirici, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the event “Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration,” organized as part of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku.

According to her, when discussing urban transformation, priority should be given to the following issues:

“This process should not be limited to physical renewal alone, but must also be based on the principles of social justice and inclusivity. Social issues must also be addressed. In particular, attention should be paid to areas such as housing, employment, access to public services, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

In carrying out this work, each project must not only meet local needs but also serve as a model approach and contribute to a broader, global solution to urban challenges.”

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.