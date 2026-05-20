Hong Kong Chief Executive to visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan early next month as part of the city’s strategy to expand its economic presence in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Administration of Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong administration, the trip will be the largest business delegation organized during Lee’s tenure and will focus on exploring new investment and trade opportunities across the region.

Lee stated that after several years of actively strengthening ties with the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Hong Kong is now shifting part of its external economic focus toward Central Asia. He noted that the region is demonstrating steady economic diversification and growing potential in finance, trade, infrastructure, tourism, and green development.

The visit is taking place within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The delegation will include more than 30 representatives of Hong Kong businesses operating in logistics, innovation, and technology sectors.

In addition, around 30 entrepreneurs from 10 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions of mainland China will join the trip, representing industries such as energy, mining, high-tech manufacturing, and automotive production.

The Hong Kong delegation will also include senior government officials, representatives of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, the MTR Corporation, and academic institutions.

According to Lee, meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planned to discuss the establishment of intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms, strengthening business ties, and identifying new areas of partnership.

Infrastructure, hospitality, and education are expected to become key areas of potential cooperation. In particular, the parties are considering the expansion of academic exchange programs and scholarship initiatives between universities in Hong Kong and Central Asian countries under the Belt and Road framework.

Lee emphasized that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among the region’s most dynamic and rapidly developing markets. Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, recorded a GDP of $302.7 billion last year and serves as a major logistics hub connecting Europe and China.

Uzbekistan, with the region’s largest population and strategic geographic position, has been actively expanding cooperation with Hong Kong. The two sides previously signed 15 bilateral agreements covering infrastructure, healthcare, and metallurgy.

According to the stated objectives, the visit aims to explore new markets, build a sustainable trade platform, deepen intergovernmental dialogue, and develop a “hub-to-hub” cooperation model between Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Under this concept, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are viewed as potential gateways for investment into Central Asia, while Hong Kong could serve as a channel to East and Southeast Asian markets.