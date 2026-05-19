Azerbaijan confronts growing environmental, climate challenges - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan faces various environmental challenges and climate-related threats, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at an event titled “Early Warning Systems and Climate-Resilient Cities” held as part of WUF13.

According to her, the climate crisis, climate change, and biodiversity loss require the creation of a new system for the sustainable development and stability of cities and communities:

"In many cities, climate change ecosystems lack the appropriate conditions for life, observation, and sustainability. Azerbaijan has also faced various environmental challenges and climate-related hazards. In cities, it is crucial to construct buildings and infrastructure that are resilient to the risks and disasters associated with climate change. Heat waves, floods, and other hazards pose serious challenges. Reliable, accessible, and timely warning and reporting systems can significantly reduce human casualties during natural disasters. “Safe natural disaster warning and forecasting systems are not a choice, but a life-saving investment.”

Umayra Taghiyeva noted that responding to extreme weather conditions and climate change challenges necessitates the construction of more resilient and sustainable infrastructure in cities. The impact of climate change and disasters is considered specifically in the context of disasters.

“Through the Climate Fund, we plan to implement initiatives aimed at strengthening climate data and water quality systems to enhance Azerbaijan’s resilience. Our government has taken concrete steps by investing in the modernization of the national public system. Over the past five years, 70% of the systems have already been modernized and equipped with state-of-the-art technology,” she emphasized.