Georgia’s trade turnover reaches $8 billion in Jan-April 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached $8.1 billion during the first four months of 2026, marking a 1.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) shows that the reporting period saw a significant surge in exports, which rose by 21.1% to reach $2.4 billion.

Conversely, the value of imports decreased by 4.9%, totaling $5.6 billion.

According to the data, the trade deficit for January-April 2026 stood at $3.2 billion. The share of the deficit in the overall trade turnover accounted for 40%.