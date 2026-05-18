Bulgarian president calls for housing to guide future of societies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Housing shouldn't remain just a part of social or economic policy, but should become the policy of the future of societies, President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova said during a leaders' summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, access to housing is a matter of justice, not just the market.

"Housing is not a commodity, but the foundation of everything else. Without it, stable employment, children's education, access to healthcare, and full participation in society are impossible," she emphasized.

Iotova noted that the modern world is facing a massive housing crisis: billions of people live without decent living conditions, and more than a billion live in informal settlements.

According to her, to meet global demand by the end of the decade, new housing must be built literally every second.

She also stated that the traditional understanding of the city has already lost its relevance.

"Today, we're talking about polycentric mega-regions, where the boundaries between cities are erased, and infrastructure, transport corridors, and labor markets are merging," Iotova said.

The Bulgarian President emphasized the need to create a new governance system based on cooperation between national governments, regions, cities, and local communities.

In her speech, she devoted special attention to the issues of migration, war, and climate change.

According to the head of state, conflicts and climate change are forcing millions of people to flee their homes, and cities are becoming the first places where people seek safety and the opportunity to start a new life.

Iotova also emphasized that technology, artificial intelligence, and "smart city" concepts are only valuable when they serve people, reduce inequality, and make life safer and more accessible.

"We need cities that don't divide people by income, generation, or background, but instead create community and equal opportunity," the President added.