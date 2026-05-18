Today Ganja, like Baku, preserves its historical look - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. During his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the ancient sites of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Ganja, one of the oldest cities in the world, the birthplace of another great Azerbaijani poet of the 12th century, Nizami Ganjavi, today is developing while, like Baku, preserving its historical look. Gabala and Shaki—the capital and one of the main cities of the state of Caucasian Albania—have numerous historical monuments, and the church in the village of Kish, near Shaki, is probably one of the oldest in the world. Another example of the talent of our ancestors is the village of Lahij; 15 centuries ago, when the village was created, its people built a sewage system and water pipeline that are still functional today,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony.