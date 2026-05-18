Kyrgyzstan boosts investment and job creation amid economic growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Investment in fixed capital in Kyrgyzstan increased by 18.4 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

This was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev during a meeting with World Bank Executive Director representing the Swiss constituency Beatrice Maser on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.

According to him, more than 273,000 new jobs were created in the country.

"These achievements have been recognized by international rating agencies, which upgraded Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B+’, reflecting the effectiveness of its economic and fiscal policies. The rating was successfully reaffirmed in March this year," he said.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated strong economic growth, supported by prudent fiscal policy, a sharp increase in budget revenues, and rising public investment in infrastructure and industry.

The government’s development agenda through 2030 focuses on diversification of the economy, strengthening export potential, improving the investment climate, and reducing dependence on external factors, laying the groundwork for a transition to a higher income category.