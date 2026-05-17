Azerbaijan actively participates in global urbanization and sustainable development processes - Ramil Isgandarli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan actively participates in global urbanization and sustainable development processes, the Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum, Ramil Isgandarli, said during the opening session on Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly held within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

Isgandarli noted that the National NGO Forum, as an umbrella organization uniting civil society organizations operating in the country, brings together NGOs working in the fields of sustainable development, climate action, social inclusion, urban development, and youth participation.

"The mechanisms of citizen participation in state policy in Azerbaijan are regulated by the Law 'On Public Participation'. According to the legislation, stakeholders and local communities must be informed and simultaneously consulted during urban planning processes," he said.

During his speech, he also emphasized that the importance of participatory urban planning approaches has increased in Azerbaijan in recent years.

Isgandarli pointed out that during the preparation and discussion of the Master Plans for Baku, Ganja, Aghdam, and the liberated territories, steps were taken to involve local communities in the process and study public opinion with the participation of international experts.