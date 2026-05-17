Baku becomes epicenter of current urban planning discussions - Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Expectations are high for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) currently being held in Baku, ​Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Trend reports.

​According to him, Baku has successfully brought international guests together to address pressing global issues:

​"A highly productive platform for collaborative work has been established here. In my view, this is the most critical achievement. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the large-scale projects being implemented across Azerbaijan."

​Anar Guliyev also noted that a special international award has been established in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku.

​According to the chairman, the newly introduced prize is named the "Baku Urban Award": ​"Moving forward, this award bearing the name of Baku will be officially presented at every subsequent World Urban Forum."