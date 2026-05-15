WUF13 Urban Expo sets participation record with global showcase of housing solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), taking place from 17 to 22 May 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, will feature the largest Urban Expo in WUF history – transforming the Baku Olympic Stadium into a global showcase of innovation, collaboration and solutions for sustainable urban development, Trend reports.

Spanning 3.5 hectares, the Expo will bring together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries, creating a dynamic space where governments, civil society, academia, international organizations and the private sector can exchange ideas, present initiatives and build partnerships around the WUF13 theme, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.”

More than an exhibition space, the Urban Expo is designed as an immersive experience connecting participants with real-world responses to the global housing crisis. From large national pavilions to community-led initiatives and startup innovations, the Expo will showcase approaches addressing housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, accessibility and inclusive urban development.

A record level of participation from civil society organizations will mark this year’s Expo, supported through dedicated clusters and shared pavilions focused on social inclusion and accessibility. The programme will also feature a growing private sector presence, including 45 companies and 14 startups participating in the new Business & Innovation Hub.

At the centre of the Expo experience is the WUF13 Boulevard, a 2.5-hectare open-air public space designed for networking, informal exchange and public interaction. From there, participants can explore exhibition spaces ranging from the Urban Library and Urban Cinema to the WUF Academy Campus.

The Urban Expo will open to participants on Sunday, 17 May. A ceremonial opening will take place on Monday, 18 May at 10:00 at the Urban Expo, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev, and Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anacláudia Rossbach.

A platform for global urban exchange

From grassroots organizations to national governments, researchers and startups, the WUF13 Urban Expo brings together a diverse range of actors shaping the future of cities. As the largest Urban Expo ever held at the World Urban Forum, it aims to foster collaboration, inspire partnerships and connect global discussions on housing and sustainable urban development with practical action, innovation and shared learning.

Further information about the exhibition is available via the Urban Expo webpage.