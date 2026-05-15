Azerbaijan, as host of WUF13 amid global conflicts, sets example for world - UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. By hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) amid global conflicts, Azerbaijan is setting an example for the entire world, Igor Garafulić, Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international conference “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku.

“32,000 people have already registered for WUF13. The forum begins on Sunday and serves as a space for discussion. At a time when conflicts are erupting around the world, the fact that Azerbaijan is providing a platform to discuss topics such as housing, accessibility, and urban planning sets a very good example for the whole world,” he said.

Garafulić noted that he recently visited Karabakh with the diplomatic corps.

“It is very impressive how thoroughly everything has been thought through and the high quality of the reconstruction work,” he emphasized.