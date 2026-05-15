Middle Corridor has real potential to better connect OTS region with global trade flows - Kubanychbek Omuraliyev (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Middle Corridor has a real potential to better connect the region of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) with global trade flows, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the Informal Summit of the organization in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

“Indeed, the Middle Corridor is becoming more and more important in today’s global context. As supply chains are being reshaped, countries are looking not only for faster routes, but also for more reliable and diversified options. In this sense, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a very practical link between Asia and Europe. For us, its development remains a key priority under the Turkic World Vision 2040. It is one of the shortest overland routes between East and West and has real potential to better connect our region with global trade flows,” he said.

At the same time, the OTS secretary general pointed out that infrastructure alone is not enough.

“What really matters is coordination between countries and how efficiently the system works in practice. That is why we are focusing on both strengthening connectivity and simplifying operations along the route. A good example is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to significantly increase capacity and improve transit efficiency, with volumes reaching up to 15 million tons annually,” noted Omuraliyev.

He said that strong emphasis is also placed on digitalization in customs and logistics.

“Azerbaijan and other member states have been successfully implementing systems such as ePermit (electronic transport permits), eCMR (electronic consignment notes), and eTIR (electronic customs transit system), making international shipments faster, simpler, and more transparent. A key milestone in this regard was the adoption of the regional roadmap for the full implementation of eTIR at the OTS Heads of Customs Meeting in Baku in January 2025, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of eCMR in April 2026 by the ministries responsible for transport of the OTS Member States,” noted the OTS secretary general.

Omuraliyev belives that together with the decisions taken at the Samarkand Summit in 2022 on simplifying customs procedures and international freight transport, these efforts are steadily making the Middle Corridor more efficient and predictable.

“Over time, this is what will ensure its role as a truly competitive and reliable route for all partners involved,” he added.