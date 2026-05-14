Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan step up joint oil and gas initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are intensifying their bilateral cooperation in the energy sector following high-level discussions held during the "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The working meeting brought together representatives from Uzbekneftegaz JSC, KMG PetroChem, and Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas. The delegations reviewed the current status of ongoing joint projects and defined the subsequent phases of cooperation.

A primary focus of the negotiations was the implementation of strategic initiatives in the petrochemical sector. The parties discussed key decisions and practical steps required to accelerate these projects, emphasizing the regional importance of enhancing chemical production capacities.

Previously, Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas (KMG) have built a foundation of cooperation through a 2017 agreement on joint activities in oil and gas exploration, production, and petrochemical development, which facilitated ongoing dialogue and technical exchanges. More recently, this evolved into concrete initiatives such as the Zharkyn geological exploration project in Kazakhstan - involving 50/50 partnership for drilling two 2,000-meter exploratory wells - and a framework agreement for constructing a petrochemical complex in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region to produce linear alkylbenzene (LAB).