Azerbaijan joins Global Symposium of Regulators forum in Türkiye's Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A delegation from the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Azerbaijan’s regulatory body for telecommunications and postal services, participated in high-level meetings organized as part of the Global Symposium of Regulators (“GSR-26”) in Ankara, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The International Telecommunication Union symposium is considered one of the world’s most influential platforms in the field of telecommunications and digital technology regulation.

The event, co-hosted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, Türkiye's telecommunications regulator, focused on the development of digital markets, the regulation of new technologies, improving service quality, and strengthening regional cooperation.

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in a high-level discussion among heads of regulatory authorities. The meeting addressed issues such as increasing the flexibility of regulatory approaches amid the rapid development of digital markets, establishing legal frameworks that keep pace with technological changes, reducing barriers to market entry, increasing investment, and promoting responsible digital development.

During the discussions, particular attention was paid to issues such as assessing service quality based on measurable indicators, consumer protection, increasing transparency in digital markets, data-driven regulatory models, internet resilience, and national digital sovereignty.

The best practice recommendations adopted during the event (“GSR-26 Best Practice Recommendations”) include international guidelines on applying flexible, transparent, and results-oriented approaches to regulation in digital markets and serve as an important reference document for the development of future regulatory policies.

Participation in this platform is of particular importance to the ICTA in terms of studying international experience and applying advanced regulatory approaches.