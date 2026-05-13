Mayor of multi-million Mexico city set to attend WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Clara Brugada, the mayor of Mexico City, a city of 30 million, will attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-22, Trend reports.

The Mexico City mayor plans to visit Azerbaijan this weekend. Her visit will last until May 19.

Brugada said that she will take up the baton during the meeting, as the next forum will be held in Mexico City in 2028.

She has been the head of the Mexico City government since winning the 2024 election. She's a member of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party. She previously served as mayor of the Iztapalapa district and as a federal and district deputy.

Brugada first ran for office in 1995, when she was elected as a councilor for the San Miguel Teotongo district in Iztapalapa's first civic council.

In 1997, she was elected to the Federal Chamber of Deputies as the representative of District 22 (Sierra de Santa Catarina) for the PRD. In 2000, she became a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Federal District (now the Congress of Mexico City). In 2003, she returned to the Federal Chamber of Deputies.

After Marcelo Ebrard's victory in the 2006 presidential election, Brugada joined his administration. In 2009, she became the head of the Iztapalapa district, where she served until 2012. After completing her term, she left the PRD and joined Morena in 2014.

She was elected Secretary of Social Security for the Morena National Executive Committee, and two years later, she became a member of parliament and vice president of the Mexico City Constituent Assembly.

In the 2018 election, Brugada again became mayor of Iztapalapa and was re-elected in 2021.

In September 2023, she resigned as mayor of the district to run for head of the Mexico City government in the 2024 election. Brugada was selected as Morena's candidate.

On June 2, 2024, she was elected head of government, and officially took office on October 5. Her priorities include strengthening women's security, addressing the water crisis, preventing forced evictions, and developing affordable housing for young people with an option to buy. She adheres to a feminist approach, and her cabinet is gender-balanced: 10 men and 11 women.

WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event program covers various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to address one of the world’s most urgent challenges: housing provision.

The forum focusing on the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities” will bring together national governments of various countries, experts, communities, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action to find solutions for sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical and solution-oriented platforms, as well as interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.

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