Turkmenistan builds new power substation in its Dashoguz region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13. Construction of a new electrical substation is underway in the Kunyaurgench district of Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz Region, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Foundation works are currently being carried out for several facilities at the site, including a specialized building intended to house power equipment and control systems used for electricity distribution and operational management of the substation.

The new 220/110/35/10 kV substation is being built by order of the Dashoguzenergo production association. It is designed to receive and transform electricity supplied from the state power plant located in Dashoguz and partially provide power to industrial, communal and other economic facilities in the Kunyaurgench district.

After commissioning, the new facility will replace the outdated “Novcha” power infrastructure site and is expected to support uninterrupted electricity supplies and maintain stable voltage levels in local power grids.

The project is part of broader efforts in the region aimed at modernizing the energy system through the introduction of modern technologies and construction of new infrastructure facilities. Authorities noted that the successful implementation of large-scale state projects has integrated the region’s energy infrastructure into the country’s unified energy ring system, helping ensure reliable electricity transmission across the region.