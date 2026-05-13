TotalEnergies moves into Syrian offshore exploration with new MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. TotalEnergies, together with QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) to explore offshore Block 3 in the Mediterranean Sea, Trend reports via TotalEnergies.

The agreement provides for a joint technical assessment of the Block 3 offshore area and establishes a framework for further technical and commercial discussions related to potential exploration activities.

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, said the company is pleased to renew cooperation with the Syrian Petroleum Company, with which it maintained a long-standing partnership from 1988 to 2011.

He added that the collaboration with QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips will focus on evaluating offshore exploration opportunities in Syria’s Mediterranean waters.

Block 3 is an offshore exploration area located in the Levantine Basin of the eastern Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Syria near the city of Latakia. It lies in relatively deep waters, with depths ranging approximately from 100 to 1,700 meters.

The block is part of Syria’s offshore hydrocarbon licensing framework managed by the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC), the state-owned oil and gas operator responsible for upstream exploration and production activities.

The area is considered geologically significant because it is part of the Eastern Mediterranean offshore energy province, which includes major gas discoveries in nearby countries such as Israel and Egypt. This has increased international interest in Syria’s offshore blocks in recent years.