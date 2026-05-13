WUF13 accreditation center's personnel to fully consist of Azerbaijanis - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. All the people who will work at the accreditation center during the WUF13 days are Azerbaijanis, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Adil Mammadov, said during a media tour of the event venue, Trend reports.

He noted that no foreign platform was referred to in this process.

"There are 70 registration centers at the Baku Olympic Stadium in connection with WUF 13. 54 of them are for those who have registered in advance, and 16 are for those who have not registered. Each person is given 1 minute for accreditation. There are also 3,000 volunteers, about 100 of whom are foreigners," the official added.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The forum is organized as part of cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The event will be attended by government officials from various countries, representatives of the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as representatives of international organizations.