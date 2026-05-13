Türkiye announces completion of preparations for direct trade with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Preparations for the start of direct trade between Türkiye and Armenia have been completed, Öncü Keçeli, spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on his social media account, Trend reports.

He noted that, based on the confidence-building steps taken within the framework of the normalization process with Armenia, which has been ongoing since 2022, bureaucratic preparations for the start of direct trade between the countries were completed on May 11.

Keçeli emphasized that the necessary technical and bureaucratic work aimed at opening the common border between the two countries is still ongoing.

"Thanks to the new regulation implemented, it will be possible to mark the final destination or exit point of goods traveling from Türkiye to a third country and then to Armenia or returning using the same route as "Armenia/Türkiye," he explained.

The spokesperson noted that in light of the historic opportunity to strengthen lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Türkiye will continue to contribute to the development of economic relations in the region and the further advancement of cooperation for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.