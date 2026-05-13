Uzbekistan, UAE's AMEA Power launch major energy projects worth over $1.1B

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the UAE-based company AMEA Power have launched the implementation of several large-scale energy projects as part of "Uzbekistan Energy Week 2026," Trend reports via the ministry.

The cooperation includes the start of construction on a 150 MW (300 MWh) energy storage system in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of Tashkent. The project, valued at $86.1 million, is designed to enhance the reliability and stability of the capital's energy supply.

Furthermore, a massive renewable energy project is underway in the Kungrad district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan. This initiative involves the construction of a 1,000 MW wind farm and a 40 km power transmission line, with a total investment cost of $1.06 billion.

The Ministry also announced plans for the future construction of a 200 MW (800 MWh) energy storage station in the Gijduvan district of the Bukhara region. The total cost for this upcoming project is estimated at $200 million.