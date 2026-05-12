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Washington will only agree to good deal with Iran - Trump

US Materials 12 May 2026 23:26 (UTC +04:00)
Washington will only agree to good deal with Iran - Trump
Photo: Donald Trump / Instagram
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Washington will sign a peace agreement with Iran only if there are favorable conditions for the American side, US President Donald Trump told reporters, Trend reports.

Trump stressed that the United States would only be satisfied with a "good deal."

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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