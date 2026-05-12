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Cryptocurrency marketplace spills beans on its latest performance

Economy Materials 12 May 2026 22:14 (UTC +04:00)
Cryptocurrency marketplace spills beans on its latest performance
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 0.34% over the past week, coming in at $81,266.

Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a decrease of 2.88% over the same period to $2,312.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name

Cost ($)

Change over the last week

Bitcoin

81,266

+0.34%

Ethereum

2,312

-2.88%

Tether USDt

0.9996

-0.01%

XRP

1.4619

+4.26%

BNB

662.80

+5.79%

USDC

1.0002

+0.02%

Solana

96.667

+13,49%

TRON

0.348705

+2.81%

Dogecoin

0.110417

-1.36%

Hyperliquid

41.3003

-2.79%

UNUS SED LEO

0.2779

+10.04%

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