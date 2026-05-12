Russia, Uzbekistan boost trade turnover in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan increased by 33% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the press office of the Russian President.

The data was presented by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The talks were also focused on further strengthening Uzbek-Russian strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across key sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Russia totaled $2.1 billion in the period from January through February 2026, marking a 31.3% year-on-year increase compared to $1.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2025.

According to National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, during the reporting period, Russia held the position of Uzbekistan's second-largest trading partner, representing 18.3% of the nation's overall foreign trade turnover.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s exports to Russia reached $679.4 million, making it the largest destination for Uzbek exports. Imports from Russia, in turn, totaled $1.4 billion.