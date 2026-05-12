Retail trade grows in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region as of Jan.-Apr. 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 12. Retail trade turnover in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region increased by 6.3% compared to the previous year, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The indicator was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during an offsite Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the Balkan region, where officials reviewed the country’s socio-economic development priorities.

The growth in retail turnover reflects continued expansion of domestic consumption and the ongoing development of trade infrastructure across the region.

Balkan Region’s retail trade sector is primarily driven by a combination of state-owned trade networks, private retail activity and expanding service infrastructure concentrated in urban centers such as Turkmenbashi and Balkanabat. Consumer demand in the region is closely linked to household incomes generated by the hydrocarbon and industrial sectors, which remain the main economic drivers of western Turkmenistan.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has pursued policies aimed at modernizing retail infrastructure, including the construction and renovation of markets, shopping centers and logistics facilities, as well as expanding the share of private sector participation in domestic trade to improve supply efficiency and stabilize consumer goods availability.