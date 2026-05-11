President Pezeshkian discusses Iran’s strategic choices amid tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran intends to resolve the issue through diplomacy after the battlefield and secure its right to the important options that the country faces, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with the commander and high-ranking officers of Iran's Law Enforcement Forces, Trend reports.

According to him, the country is currently faced with three different paths: to enter into negotiations with dignity and force to demand Iran's rights; to remain in a state of neither war nor peace; or to continue on the path of conflict and confrontation.

Pezeshkian noted that the rational, logical choice based on national interests is to complement the military success achieved on the battlefield through diplomacy and to ensure Iran's rights from a position of dignity and strength.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.