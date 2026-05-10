Azerbaijan closely monitors processes in Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the processes in Armenia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

​He noted that Armenia is on the threshold of a major political process.

​"Parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 7. These elections are of great importance for Armenia. A government must be formed. There is a tense struggle underway. In this struggle, various forces are using different tools. Unfortunately, there are people in Armenia's political circles with revanchist views toward Azerbaijan. They are openly demonstrating this during the pre-election period as well. We understand that this cannot have positive consequences for Armenia. We hope that the Armenian voter will also give this a correct assessment. We are closely monitoring the processes and reviewing the statements of these and other groups. At the same time, we build our policy based on national interests," the minister stated.