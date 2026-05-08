PASHA Real Estate expands global portfolio with One&Only Hudson Valley, New York (PHOTO)

PASHA Real Estate Group, a part of PASHA Holding, has announced a strategic investment partnership with U.S.-based developer Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) and long-term partner Kerzner International, owner and operator of ultra-luxury resort brand, One&Only, to develop a new destination resort in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Strategic Entry into the United States

The Hudson Valley project marks a key milestone in PASHA Real Estate’s international growth strategy and represents the Group’s first investment in the United States market. The development reflects PASHA Real Estate’s long-term vision to build a globally diversified portfolio anchored by iconic destinations, best-in-class operators, and institutional partnerships.

The project will comprise a One&Only resort featuring 61 cabins, rooms, and suites, alongside 54 branded Private Homes, developed on an 8.5-hectare site owned by the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) – one of the world’s most prestigious culinary institutions. Located just 90 minutes from Manhattan and overlooking the Hudson River, the resort is planned to open in 2028.

Wellness, Culinary, and Nature-Led Resort Concept

Conceived as a wellness-driven, experiential destination, the resort integrates culinary excellence and longevity-focused wellbeing within a rare natural setting. Culinary programming will be delivered in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America, featuring chef residencies, masterclasses, and farm-to-table experiences. Wellness and longevity offerings will be provided in partnership with Clinique La Prairie, introducing bespoke programs focused on prevention, vitality, and long-term wellbeing.

Situated 150 kilometres from New York City, the resort occupies a protected, low-density landscape adjacent to the CIA campus and near Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Sites. The location offers a unique balance of privacy, natural beauty, and direct access to Manhattan.

A Signature Addition to PASHA Real Estate’s Portfolio

The One&Only Hudson Valley development brings together a globally iconic hospitality brand, a premier culinary institution, and a world-class wellness partner. Positioned as a flagship hospitality asset, the project is designed to set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury resort living in the United States and further strengthen PASHA Real Estate’s international portfolio.

Project partners

PASHA Real Estate

pasharealestate.az

PASHA Real Estate Group, a part of PASHA Holding, specializes in the investment, development, strategic management, and operation of high-quality real estate assets. With operations across Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Montenegro, the Group manages a diversified portfolio that includes luxury hotels, world-class resorts, commercial properties, shopping malls, premium residential projects, and mixed-use developments. Guided by a long-term investment approach and a commitment to excellence, PASHA Real Estate Group continues to expand internationally, creating sustainable value and redefining industry standards across global markets.

Nolan Reynolds International

nrinternational.com

Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) is a Miami-based real estate development firm specializing in large-scale government infrastructure, private mixed-use developments, and luxury hospitality projects. With a development portfolio exceeding USD 6 billion, NRI brings extensive expertise in complex, high-value developments across the United States and international markets.

One&Only

Oneandonlyresorts.com

The pinnacle of ultra-luxury design, authentic experiences and genuine hospitality, One&Only is an exceptional collection of one-of-a-kind resorts and private homes located in the world’s most inspiring destinations. Designed in harmony with nature and immersed in local culture, each remarkable, one-off resort has its own distinct narrative and charisma. The exclusive collection includes destinations across the world, from Greece and Mexico, to Mauritius and Rwanda, with future resorts in Big Sky, Montana (USA) and Half Moon Bay, Antigua. One&Only Private Homes are currently available to purchase in Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Montana (USA), Greece, and Dubai (UAE).

Kerzner International Holdings Limited

Kerzner.com

Kerzner International through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai and Atlantis, in Sanya Hainan, China. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and Malaysia. Kerzner’s newest hospitality brand is SIRO, the ultimate hotel for an active lifestyle. The first SIRO is open at SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai, with additional hotels announced in Montenegro, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, launched in February 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, and www.rarefindsresorts.com.