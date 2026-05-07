Turn your steps into gigabyteswith Azercell’s “GiqaAddım” campaign

More steps — more internet!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has launched the innovative “GiqaAddım” campaign, encouraging subscribers to adopt healthier lifestyles through digital rewards. As part of the campaign, Azercell subscribers can now earn gigabytes by completing their daily step goals.

Users who reach 10,000 steps within a day receive 1 GB of mobile internet, while those who maintain the goal for 7 consecutive days are rewarded with 5 GB of internet.

The campaign is managed entirely digitally through the Azercell mobile app. To participate in the campaign, subscribers need to update the Azercell mobile app and then grant access to the “Health” app on their devices via the “Join Now” section. Subscribers should regularly log in to the Azercell app to track their steps and bonuses.

Subscribers can monitor their daily activity directly in the app and activate earned bonuses once their goals are completed. All awarded internet packs remain valid for 24 hours from the moment of activation.

The “GiqaAddım” campaign is available for prepaid subscribers using the “DigiMax” and “Premium+” tariff plans, as well as postpaid subscribers on the “SuperSən” and “Premium” tariffs.

For more detailed information, please follow the link “GiqaAddım”.