Azerbaijan and German John Deere sign strategic cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the German John Deere Walldorf International GmbH company have signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum.

The memorandum envisages the expansion of strategic cooperation in agriculture, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the promotion of modern solutions in the agricultural sector.

The event also included an official signing ceremony of the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security between the Ministry of Agriculture and the organization.