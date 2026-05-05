Become a shareholder of PASHA Bank with Yelo Invest

Yelo Bank, providing its customers with the latest innovations in the investment world, has joined a historic event in the country’s financial market—the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of PASHA Bank. Investors can now purchase PASHA Bank shares online through the Yelo Invest app.



Advantages of participating in the IPO via Yelo Invest:



✔️ The initial offering price per share is 55 AZN;

✔️ Minimum purchase starts from just 1 share, and no maximum limit is applied;

✔️ An annual interest income of 5% (overnight basis) is calculated on the amounts prepaid during the subscription period (until May 12);

✔️ Fast subscription directly through Yelo Invest in the mobile app, without visiting the bank.



The placement is carried out through the Baku Stock Exchange and creates a transparent income opportunity for investors. You can take advantage of this opportunity by logging into the Yelo App without wasting time and enrich your investment portfolio with valuable assets. Yelo Invest: https://ylb.az/invest.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!