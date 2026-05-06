Iran and Saudi Arabia highlight importance of preventing regional tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Iran and Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of preventing escalation of tensions in the region through cooperation among regional countries, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, today.

In the conversation, the parties emphasized the latest status of processes in the region and the importance of continuing diplomacy.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Beijing to hold talks to Chinese officials on May 5.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel