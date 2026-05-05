Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold talks on agro-industrial collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. On May 5, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, who attended the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro Week), to discuss bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

Minister Mammadov recalled a productive meeting with his Uzbek counterpart in March this year in Tashkent during the “Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan” forum. He noted that Uzbekistan is implementing its own agricultural insurance model based on Azerbaijan’s system and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to share expertise in digitalization, artificial intelligence, agricultural insurance, and other areas of agricultural development.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s interest in continuing the export of hazelnut seedlings to Uzbekistan and expanding collaboration in viticulture. Discussions also focused on digitalization in agriculture, the adoption of innovative technologies, sustainable sectoral development, and the exchange of experience, emphasizing the significant potential for strengthening relations in the agro-industrial sector.

Subsequently, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Agricultural Insurance Fund and the Agricultural Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan. The document was signed by Fuad Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of the Agricultural Insurance Fund, and Muratjan Achilov, Director of the Agricultural Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan. The agreement aims to apply Azerbaijan’s experience in the field of agricultural insurance in Uzbekistan, including the development of an agricultural insurance system, effective risk management, the improvement of insurance mechanisms, the introduction of innovative insurance products, as well as the expansion and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation through the digitalization of the sector.