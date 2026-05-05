19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition continues in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) started their work in Baku today, Trend reports.

The region's agricultural and food industry exhibitions, Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan, are important events of the year that bring together all players operating in the relevant fields.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan provides organizational support to the exhibitions.

At the same time, the Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are supported by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association.

So far, 447 companies from 45 countries around the world have confirmed their participation in the exhibitions. The geography of the exhibitions includes, in addition to Azerbaijan, Germany, the U.S., Belarus, Benin, the U.K., Brazil, South Korea, South Sudan, Czech Republic, China, Georgia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Latvia, Mexico, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Zambia and other countries.

At the same time, within the framework of the exhibitions, Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, and Indonesia will present their agricultural and food industry products in the format of national groups. AFAZ (Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation) will participate with a separate stand, and this stand will be represented by companies from the following countries: Benin, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, and Zambia. AFAZ and Brazil are participating in these exhibitions for the first time.

One of the innovations introduced at the exhibitions is that in 2026, the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition will be concentrated in a single space - in the 4th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center. Thus, all local and foreign companies representing the food industry will present their products to visitors in this pavilion. This approach allows visitors to save time within the exhibition and follow all the innovations related to the food sector in a single place, more conveniently.

Being the largest agricultural exhibition in the region, Caspian Agro Week covers such areas as agricultural machinery, facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologies in agriculture, livestock and poultry farming, veterinary medicine, plant growing, fruit and vegetable growing, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and electronic agriculture.

At the same time, the exhibition includes sections on artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, drones and "green agro" in the "Smart Agro" direction.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition presents products and services in the food industry, beverages, sweets, dairy products, confectionery and flour products, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, as well as halal food and other sections.

A business program will be presented within the framework of Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan events program during four days. The program includes international forums, panel discussions, industry presentations, and master classes, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

Photo: Arif Guluzade