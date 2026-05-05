Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A meeting is being held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministry notes that the visit highlights the importance of Azerbaijan-EU engagement and dialogue at a time of evolving regional and global dynamics.

"It provides an opportunity to expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests," the post says.