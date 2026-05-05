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Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 May 2026 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A meeting is being held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministry notes that the visit highlights the importance of Azerbaijan-EU engagement and dialogue at a time of evolving regional and global dynamics.

"It provides an opportunity to expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests," the post says.

Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan FM meets EU foreign policy chief in Baku (PHOTO)

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