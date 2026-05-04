Kazakhstan, Dubai World Trade Center discuss co-op on digital development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Center, discussed the development of Kazakhstan’s digital economy and prospects for expanding cooperation within international technology platforms, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has set an ambitious goal of transforming into a fully digital state within the next three years. In this context, the GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus forum in Almaty was described as a clear reflection of the country’s digital strategy and its readiness to actively participate in shaping the global technology agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the role of Almaty as a major technology hub, where nearly one-third of Kazakhstan’s IT companies are concentrated and a developed ecosystem involving startups, investors, and international players has been formed.

The sides also discussed prospects for transforming GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus into an annual platform for Central Asia, as well as the possibility of holding other regional events in Kazakhstan.

Today, the second meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council was held in Almaty. The international forum GITEX AI Kazakhstan 2026 also officially opened in the city.