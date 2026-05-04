Kazakhstan completes modernization of railway section along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) has completed the modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen railway section, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

As part of the project, 293 kilometers of railway infrastructure were upgraded, while 12 separate railway points were commissioned, including five newly built facilities and seven reconstructed ones. New receiving and departure tracks were also constructed, and a microprocessor-based centralized traffic control system was introduced.

Following the modernization, the section’s carrying capacity increased by 80%, which is expected to improve the speed and reliability of cargo transportation.

According to the company, around 3,000 kilometers of railways are currently undergoing modernization across Kazakhstan, with 900 kilometers already upgraded.

Modernization work is ongoing on the Aksu-Zhana-Semey, Mangystau-Beyneu, Beyneu-Shalkar, Kandyagash-Alimbet, and Nikeltau-Tobol railway sections.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route connecting Asia and Europe through several regional countries. It is viewed as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, eventually reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land-based alternative to longer maritime routes, linking Asian markets, including China, with Europe.