FAO looks forward to implementing new projects in Karabakh - Muhammad Nasar Hayat

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) looks forward to the implementation of new projects in Karabakh, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, FAO Representative in Azerbaijan, told journalists on Saturday during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"FAO is implementing a number of projects; however, specifically in this part of the country, we have a project in Aghali where we support the 'Digital Villages' initiative in Azerbaijan. We also look forward to implementing new projects in this region," he said.

Muhammad Nasar Hayat noted that he has visited the region several times: "Every time I come here, I see more development and progress. It is very interesting to see how nature, culture, and history are being preserved in this part of Azerbaijan. I believe that Azerbaijan has done a truly impressive job here."

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip. The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts, where participants are getting acquainted on-site with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region.