Diplomatic corps representatives arrive in Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. On the second day of their visit to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps have traveled to the Lachin district, Trend reports.

The itinerary includes familiarization with the operations of various facilities within the "Zerti" Agro-Industrial Park located in the city of Lachin, including garment, furniture, and shoe factories. The diplomats will also visit enterprises specializing in essential oil production and animal husbandry, as well as greenhouse and nursery complexes.

Additionally, a visit to the "Lachin" recreation complex is scheduled.

The 21st visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in these regions.