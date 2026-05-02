IMF projects upward trend in Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP growth through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is set to continue expanding through 2031, Trend reports via the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF forecasts reveals that Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP will to rise to 133.2 billion manat in 2026, up from 129.09 billion manat in 2025. It is expected to reach 141.2 billion manat in 2027 and 149.9 billion manat in 2028.

The nominal GDP will then grow to 159.3 billion manat in 2029, 169.3 billion manat in 2030 and 180.1 billion manat in 2031.

Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP stood at 123.13 billion manat in 2023 and 126.52 billion manat in 2024.

Moreover, the IMF expects the non-oil GDP to increase to 101.5 billion manat in 2026 from an estimated 92.31 billion manat in 2025.

Further gains are forecast at 110.5 billion manat in 2027, 119 billion manat in 2028 and 128.2 billion manat in 2029. The Fund sees non-oil GDP reaching 138 billion manat in 2030 and 148.5 billion manat in 2031.

By comparison, nominal non-oil GDP totaled 78.99 billion manat in 2023 and an estimated 86.24 billion manat in 2024.